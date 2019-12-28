|
IRELAND, Madeleine Margaret. On 27 December 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loved wife of the late Barry. Much loved mother of Therese, Martin, Gregory, Jane, Jacqueline, Christopher (Deceased) and Sarah. Nan of Giselle, Konrad, Sophie, Alex, Matthew, Bridget, Samantha, Nelson, Henry, Xanthe, Declan, Lily, Kyle and Ella. Nan Nan of Noah, Scarlett, Isla, Jakob and Maddie due soon. "You're everything we could wish for in a Mum, and so much more." " Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. John's Catholic Church, Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay, on Friday 10 January 2020 at 11:00 am followed by burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019