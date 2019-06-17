CAPEWELL, Madeleine Jeanne (Red). Proud original co- owner of Plimmerton Motors. Pro Ecclesisia et Pontifice Papal Award Medal; Paul Harris Fellow; Life Member of NZ Scouts, and Scouts Wellington; Silver Tui Medal; and Gilwell Scouter. Of Paraparaumu. On Saturday, 15 June 2019, peacefully at Harbourview Care Home, Papakowhai. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Des. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Ian and Wendy, and Denise and Robbie Hodgson. Loved Grandma of Hayden and Tessa, Lysarndra and Nigel, Jessica and Jono, and Anna. Loved "Big Grandma" of Caitlin, Mitchell, Bailey, Arlo, Esther, and Riley. Loved eldest sister of Anne Klenner (deceased) and Josie Williams. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Parata Street, Waikanae, at 10.30am on Thursday, 20 June, to be followed by a private cremation. No flowers please, but donations for Our Lady of Kapiti Building Fund, PO Box 1, Paraparaumu 5254; or Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the "Capewell Family", please, may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home FDANZ - NZIFH 04 298-5168







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019