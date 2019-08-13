|
BENNETT, Madeleine Gleny. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 10 August 2019, aged 64 years. Beloved partner and soulmate of Miles Briggs, and loved daughter of Nola, sister of Annie and Trevor, and all their families. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Madeleine's life, at Purewa Cemetery, All Saints Chapel, 100/102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday 16 August at 1:30pm. No flowers by request, donations to Women's Refuge Auckland appreciated www.awrefuge.org.nz State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019