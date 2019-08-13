Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Madeleine BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeleine Gleny BENNETT

Add a Memory
Madeleine Gleny BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Madeleine Gleny. Passed away suddenly on Saturday 10 August 2019, aged 64 years. Beloved partner and soulmate of Miles Briggs, and loved daughter of Nola, sister of Annie and Trevor, and all their families. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Madeleine's life, at Purewa Cemetery, All Saints Chapel, 100/102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday 16 August at 1:30pm. No flowers by request, donations to Women's Refuge Auckland appreciated www.awrefuge.org.nz State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeleine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.