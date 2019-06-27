|
BOWER, Madeleine Elizabeth. Passed away suddenly after a short illness surrounded by her family on Wednesday 26 June 2019, aged 81 years. Cherished Wife of the late Frank. Adored Mum of Neil and Jo, Nicola, Carolyn and Wayne. Much loved Nan of Sam, Matt, Courtney and Aisha. Great Grand-nan to Oscar and Milo. Madeleine's family wish to thank the team in ED and HDU at North Shore Hospital. At Madeleine's request a private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
