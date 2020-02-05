|
BLAIR, MacDonald. Don passed away peacefully at Kimihia Home and Hospital, Huntly on Sunday 2 February 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Irene for 40 years, and the late Nola. Loved father of George and Natalee, Peter and Rosalind, Brien and Colleen, Allan and Helen. Loved grandfather of Elaine, Erin and Kyle, Donald and Narrissa, Jamie and Jade, Charlotte and Dave, Jessie and Tozane, Olivia, Jack, Jacob and the late Matthew. Great grandad of soon to be 10. Special friend of Andrea and Geoff Moore. Grateful thanks to Dr Robin Baird and Staff at the Te Kauwhata Health Centre, Dr John Burton, Kawhia, St John, Kawhia, Dr Peter Harrison, Huntly, Kimihia Home and Hospital, Huntly. A Service for Don will be held at the Lakeside Church and Community Centre, 1 Emmanuel Place (off Croft Terrace), Huntly on Tuesday, 11 February at 11am, to be followed by a burial at the Kimihia Lawn Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly. "Rest O weary traveller for with the dawn comes great Joy." All communications to the Blair Family, C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020