DUANE, Mac 11 May 1928 - 22 May 2018. Passed away one year ago today. Much loved husband and soulmate of Mavis. Treasured dad of Kay and John, Debbie, Denise and Trevor, Michelle and Don and the late Karen and their families, and grandad of 12 and poppa Mac of 10 great- grandchildren. Very sadly missed. To my family, my grateful thanks for your love and devotion to Mac and to myself in his final weeks. To all family and friends and Woodturners who attended Mac's service, cards and flowers, my grateful thanks to you all. Happy sailing Mac. All my love, Wifey.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
