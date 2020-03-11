Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Selwyn Oaks Village Chapel
21 Youngs Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Mary ALEXANDER

Add a Memory
Mabel Mary ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER, Mabel Mary. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th March 2020 at Selwyn Oaks Village, Papakura. Dearly loved wife of the late Archie, Married for 62 years. Loving mother and mother in law of Pat and Terry (deceased), David and Kathy. Cherished Nanny of four and Great Nanny of seven. A funeral service to celebrate Mabel's life will be held at Selwyn Oaks Village Chapel, 21 Youngs Road on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 1.00pm. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -