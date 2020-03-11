|
ALEXANDER, Mabel Mary. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 8th March 2020 at Selwyn Oaks Village, Papakura. Dearly loved wife of the late Archie, Married for 62 years. Loving mother and mother in law of Pat and Terry (deceased), David and Kathy. Cherished Nanny of four and Great Nanny of seven. A funeral service to celebrate Mabel's life will be held at Selwyn Oaks Village Chapel, 21 Youngs Road on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 1.00pm. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020