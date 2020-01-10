Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Mount Bible Chapel
Mabel June (nee Forlong) (June) MATHIESON


1931 - 2020
Mabel June (nee Forlong) (June) MATHIESON Notice
MATHIESON, Mabel June (June) (nee Forlong). Born June 16, 1931. Passed away on January 08, 2020. Peacefully at CHT Bernadette Home. Beloved wife of Ray (deceased), mother of Anne, Ruth, Roger and Houlton cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 25. Also beloved sister of Lawrence, Stuart and Melvin. Internment at Manunui Cemetery at 11am on Saturday January 11. Memorial service to be held at Mount Bible Chapel on Friday January 17.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
