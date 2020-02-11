Home

Mabel HOGGARD

HOGGARD, Mabel. Mabs passed away Friday morning, 7th February 2020, at home, comfortable and with family. With values of loyalty, love and kindness, she was an amazing wife, a wonderful mother, a fabulous grandmother and a genuine friend, she will be missed by all who knew her. A celebratory wake was held at Mab's residence on Sunday, the 9th of February, 2020. Messages may be sent to the Hoggard family C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
