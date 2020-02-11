|
HOGGARD, Mabel. Mabs passed away Friday morning, 7th February 2020, at home, comfortable and with family. With values of loyalty, love and kindness, she was an amazing wife, a wonderful mother, a fabulous grandmother and a genuine friend, she will be missed by all who knew her. A celebratory wake was held at Mab's residence on Sunday, the 9th of February, 2020. Messages may be sent to the Hoggard family C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020