FOREMAN, Mabel Grace (Grace) (nee Dilley). Born June 15, 1933. Passed away on October 05, 2019. Our Mother, a fiercely independent woman, has joined her long family line of independent women and the Maker, leaving a hole in many lives. She will be missed by her sons Shane and John, her daughter in-law Tracy, her grandchildren Trevor, Jack, Charlotte, and all the family home and abroad. No flowers or cards. A memorial will be held later when the family comes together.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019