BLIND, Maarten Cornelis (Marty). Passed away after a short illness on 1st December 2020. Beloved husband and best friend to Wendy. Adored father to Jo and Chris, and Janet. Loved grandad and Ga to Ashlin, Amy, Brooke, and Peter. You are forever in our hearts. A Service to remember Marty will be held at the Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Ara-tai, Half Moon Bay, Auckland on Wednesday December 9, at 2pm. Special thanks to the staff at Auckland City Hospital, especially Ward 64. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Auckland would be appreciated. All communications to the Blind family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020