Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynnely HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynnely Kaye HARRIS


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lynnely Kaye HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, Lynnely Kaye. 20 August 1946 - 17 June 2020. Loving wife to the late Rex, much loved mother to Shane and Tracey. Daughter to Fred and Mary, loved and cherished sister to Bevin and Dianne. Taken from us to soon, however your journey with Rex now continues, as in life forever together, forever in love. You will be remembered by all, loved by many, and provide us all with memories to treasure. RIP Special Lady. A Private Cremation has been held. Memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynnely's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -