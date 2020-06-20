|
HARRIS, Lynnely Kaye. 20 August 1946 - 17 June 2020. Loving wife to the late Rex, much loved mother to Shane and Tracey. Daughter to Fred and Mary, loved and cherished sister to Bevin and Dianne. Taken from us to soon, however your journey with Rex now continues, as in life forever together, forever in love. You will be remembered by all, loved by many, and provide us all with memories to treasure. RIP Special Lady. A Private Cremation has been held. Memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020