HIBBERD, Lynne Sharron (nee Wright). Lynne passed away with a full heart, surrounded and supported from near and far by family and friends, on 27th July 2019, aged 76. Dearly loved wife of the late Les, and beloved mother of Craig and Vanessa, Nicola and Phil. Loved Nan to Veda and Eden, Antony and Marley. Nana Lynne to Jamie, Jayden, Gemma and their families. Great Nan to Bodhi and Isla-Rose. Lynne is now back with her Man. A service will be held at Nicola's home on Wednesday 31st July at 1pm. Contact Elliotts Funerals for details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019