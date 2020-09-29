Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne STAUB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Patricia STAUB

Add a Memory
Lynne Patricia STAUB Notice
STAUB, Lynne Patricia. Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on September 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with motor neuropathy; aged 58 years. Loved wife of Peter, Mum of Jackson, Max, and Ben, daughter of Kay and Keith, and sister of Chris, Sally, Maree and Greg. The Funeral Service for Lynne will be held on Saturday 3 October at 10am. Due to current restrictions, please liaise with Maree or Pete if you are intending to attend the funeral or join via videolink.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -