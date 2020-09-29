|
STAUB, Lynne Patricia. Peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on September 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with motor neuropathy; aged 58 years. Loved wife of Peter, Mum of Jackson, Max, and Ben, daughter of Kay and Keith, and sister of Chris, Sally, Maree and Greg. The Funeral Service for Lynne will be held on Saturday 3 October at 10am. Due to current restrictions, please liaise with Maree or Pete if you are intending to attend the funeral or join via videolink.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2020