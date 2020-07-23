|
CALDWELL, Lynne Margaret. Comforted by her family, finally found peace after a long journey, on 20th July 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital. She is with her angels now. Wife of Jim, daughter of Phoebe and Raymond, Sister to Doug, (the late) Wayne and Bruce. Mother of Regan and Alecia, much loved Nanz to Hadden, Jasper, and Laurel. There will be a celebration of her life at Grahams Funeral Services, 37 Kitchener Road, Waiuku Saturday 25th July, at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020