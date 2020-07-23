Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
37 Kitchener Road
Waiuku, Auckland
09-235 8380
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
37 Kitchener Road
Waiuku, Auckland
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne CALDWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Margaret CALDWELL

Add a Memory
Lynne Margaret CALDWELL Notice
CALDWELL, Lynne Margaret. Comforted by her family, finally found peace after a long journey, on 20th July 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital. She is with her angels now. Wife of Jim, daughter of Phoebe and Raymond, Sister to Doug, (the late) Wayne and Bruce. Mother of Regan and Alecia, much loved Nanz to Hadden, Jasper, and Laurel. There will be a celebration of her life at Grahams Funeral Services, 37 Kitchener Road, Waiuku Saturday 25th July, at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -