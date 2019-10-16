Home

Lynne Audrey STEVENS

Lynne Audrey STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, Lynne Audrey. Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice (after a brave battle) on 15th October, 2019; aged 67 years. Adored mother of Tony, Dusti, and Phil. Much loved sister, mother-in-law, grandmother, and dear friend to many. A service to celebrate Lynne's life will be held at Gardens of the World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Friday 18th October, at 11am followed by private cremation. A memorial service will be held in Auckland at a later date. Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
