KILBY, Lynne Annette. Suddenly on 21 September 2019, aged 52 at North Shore Hospital. Loved daughter of Heather Moreton and Brian Kilby, stepdaughter of Jill Kilby, and sister of Grant. Beloved mother of Danika and Shaydon. A celebration of Lynne's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 27 September at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communication to the Kilby family c/o Dil's Funeral Services, Po Box 302 542, North Harbour, 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019