Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Lynn WESTERN

Lynn WESTERN Notice
WESTERN, Lynn. Passed away on 28th October 2019, with her husband of 61 years; Rob (Corbett) by her side. Loving mother and mother in law of Tony and Robyn, Penelope and Ross. Known dearly by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Granny Lynn. She will forever be remembered for her kindness, and her quiet strength. We love you Granny Lynn! We will celebrate her life, together at the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, 34 Target Road, Point Chevalier on Monday 4 November 2019 at 2.00 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
