GREEN, Lynn. On January 9, 2020, peacefully at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Len. Cherished Mum of Mark, Roger and Jane, and the late Steven. Treasured Nana of Zac, and Willa. A service to celebrate Lynn's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Tuesday 14th January at 11am to be followed by private cremation. All communications to the Green family, c/o PO Box 56013 Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020