BLOOM, Lynette Wendy (Lyn) (nee Watts, Sanson). On the 11th September our hearts broke as we lost our most perfect and beautiful wife, mother and Nana. Graceful to the end she passed away peacefully surrounded in love by her family. Loved wife of Pete, adored mum of Anna, Ryan and Abbey, the greatest mother in law to James, Janie and Craig, and fun, generous and treasured Nana of Joel, Ollie and Sabelle, Mac and Indie-Mae, Hudson, Ruby and Freddie who is now resting in his Nana's arms. Forever our Queen. We will miss you every single day.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020