Lynette Margaret ROUSE

Lynette Margaret ROUSE Notice
ROUSE, Lynette Margaret. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 26 June 2019 at her home aged 76 years. Loved wife of the late David for 49 years. Lynette and David can now be together again. Lynette leaves behind her loving children, Andrew and Nicola and her grandsons Marcel, James, Harry and Lucas. Mother-in-law of Ralph and Julie, who will all miss her dearly. The passing of Lynette is a huge loss for family and friends and may Lynette and David rest in peace. A service for Lynette will be held at the Anglican Church of St John the Baptist, 344 Te Ahu Ahu Road, Waimate North at 1:00pm on Tuesday 2 July 2019 prior to private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019
