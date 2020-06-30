Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Dominics Catholic Church
Bolton St.
Blockhouse Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette TUTTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Jean (Kenning) TUTTLE


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lynette Jean (Kenning) TUTTLE Notice
TUTTLE, Lynette Jean (nee Kenning). Born 6 March 1941. Passed away peacefully on 27 June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy, and mum of Mark, the late Michael, and Gavin and Christina. Cherished Nana of Max and Isobel. Daughter of the late Henry (Buzz) and Jean Kenning. Loved sister of Gordon and Ann, and Diane. Treasured Aunty of Rachel and Ray, Karyn and Willy, and Andrea. Special Great Auntie of Millie, Thomas, Flynn, Jorja, Mitchell and Isaac. The family gives thanks to the staff at Peace Haven for their love, care and compassion for Lynette. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Dominics Catholic Church, Bolton St, Blockhouse Bay on Thursday 2 July at 1.00pm. To be followed by the interment at Waikumete Cemetery



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -