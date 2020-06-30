|
|
|
TUTTLE, Lynette Jean (nee Kenning). Born 6 March 1941. Passed away peacefully on 27 June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy, and mum of Mark, the late Michael, and Gavin and Christina. Cherished Nana of Max and Isobel. Daughter of the late Henry (Buzz) and Jean Kenning. Loved sister of Gordon and Ann, and Diane. Treasured Aunty of Rachel and Ray, Karyn and Willy, and Andrea. Special Great Auntie of Millie, Thomas, Flynn, Jorja, Mitchell and Isaac. The family gives thanks to the staff at Peace Haven for their love, care and compassion for Lynette. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Dominics Catholic Church, Bolton St, Blockhouse Bay on Thursday 2 July at 1.00pm. To be followed by the interment at Waikumete Cemetery
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020