Elliotts Funeral Services
Cnr Main Rd & Sheffield Street
Katikati , Bay of Plenty
07 549 4788
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
at home
213 Lund Road
Katikati
Lynette Ivy MANUKAU

Lynette Ivy MANUKAU Notice
MANUKAU, Lynette Ivy. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 14 January 2020. Dearly loved wife of Willie (Bill), loved mother and mother in law of Mark, Sharlene and Letham, Anthony and Jody, and Jamie. She was nana to Gabe, Emilia, Alana, Witara, Ariana, Ngaresha, Keaton, Neihana and Tahlia. A funeral service to celebrate Lyn's life will be held at home, 213 Lund Road Katikati on Thursday 16 January at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
