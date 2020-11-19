|
IVEY, Lynette Florence (Lynn). Passed away peacefully on Monday November 16 2020 at Moana House and Village. Aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Des. Dearly loved mother of Delwyn, Kathryn and Ricky. Treasured nana, great grandmother, sister and aunty. A service to celebrate Lynn's life will be held at Whangamata Baptist Church, 301 Port Road Whangamata on Friday November 20 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Communications to the Ivey family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020