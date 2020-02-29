Home

Lynette Beverley (Lynn) CLOTWORTHY

Lynette Beverley (Lynn) CLOTWORTHY Notice
CLOTWORTHY, Lynette Beverley (Lynn). Born October 28, 1947. Passed away unexpectedly on February 22nd 2020. Very much loved wife and soulmate of Lewis, loved mother of Adrian, Pat and Erin (deceased). Mother in law of Coral and Carl. Much loved Nan and Nana of Hayley, Jessica, Aden, Jessie James, Cameron and Liam. We will all miss you so much. You will always be in our hearts. In accordance with Lynn's wishes, a private family gathering has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
