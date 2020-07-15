|
|
|
WATT, Lynette Bartlett (Lyn) (nee Crawford). Born July 22, 1943. Sadly passed away July 13, 2020 after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jimmy), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Kym, and a very special and much loved nana of Monique and Joel. Game, Set and Match - You won Mum. The funeral service will be held at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Friday 17 July at 10:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2020