Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lynette Bartlett (nee Crawford) (Lyn) WATT


1943 - 2020
Lynette Bartlett (nee Crawford) (Lyn) WATT Notice
WATT, Lynette Bartlett (Lyn) (nee Crawford). Born July 22, 1943. Sadly passed away July 13, 2020 after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jimmy), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Kym, and a very special and much loved nana of Monique and Joel. Game, Set and Match - You won Mum. The funeral service will be held at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Friday 17 July at 10:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2020
