Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Horsham Downs hall, 4 Martin Lane, Hamilton
More Obituaries for Lynden CLEMENTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynden Frederick CLEMENTS

Lynden Frederick CLEMENTS Notice
CLEMENTS, Lynden Frederick. On Wednesday 1st January 2020, Lynden graduated to Heaven peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Lynn. Loved father of Raewyn, Russell, David and Denise. Respected father-in-law of John and Leonard. Cherished grandfather of their 8 grandchildren. A funeral service for Lynden will be held on Tuesday 14th January 2020, at 11am at the Horsham Downs hall, 4 Martin Lane, Hamilton. All communications to the Clements family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
