Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Ann JONES

Add a Memory
Lynda Ann JONES Notice
JONES, Lynda Ann. 17th March 1954. Peacefully at rest now. Loved daughter of the late Ken and Ivy Jones; sister to the late Harold, Jim, and Margaret. Special Aunty to her nieces and nephews and a much loved member of her IDEA Services family. Heartfelt thanks for your love and care of Lynda. Donations in lieu of flowers to IDEA Services www.ihc.org.nz A service for Lynda will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street in Tuakau on Thursday 11th June 2020 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -