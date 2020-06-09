|
JONES, Lynda Ann. 17th March 1954. Peacefully at rest now. Loved daughter of the late Ken and Ivy Jones; sister to the late Harold, Jim, and Margaret. Special Aunty to her nieces and nephews and a much loved member of her IDEA Services family. Heartfelt thanks for your love and care of Lynda. Donations in lieu of flowers to IDEA Services www.ihc.org.nz A service for Lynda will be held at Grahams Chapel, West Street in Tuakau on Thursday 11th June 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020