MCILRAITH, Lyle John (Buzz). On 21 June 2019, peacefully aged 88 years. Loved husband to Nicky for 60 years, loved father and father in law of David and Sally and Richard and Anna, adored Poppa of James, Sarah, William, Hamish, Cameron and Lucy. Special thanks to the staff at Grace Joel in St Heliers and Dr Link. A celebration of Buzz's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank, on Friday 28 June at 1.30 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Stroke Foundation NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
