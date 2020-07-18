Home

Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Union Parish Church
31 Peria Road
Matamata
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Union Parish Church
31 Peria Road
Matamata
Lydia Lina LENGGENHAGER


1934 - 2020
Lydia Lina LENGGENHAGER Notice
LENGGENHAGER, Lydia Lina. 17 November 1934 - 29 May 2020. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lydia's long life in NZ will be held at the Union Parish Church, 31 Peria Road Matamata, on Tuesday 21st July 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a time of refreshments to catch up with the family. Rather than flowers, Lydia's wish was for donations to Pohlen Hospital, which can be donated online at www. pohlen.co.nz Communications for the family c/- Kathy Lenggenhager, 882 Tower Rd, RD1, Matamata 3471. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
