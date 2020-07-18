|
LENGGENHAGER, Lydia Lina. 17 November 1934 - 29 May 2020. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lydia's long life in NZ will be held at the Union Parish Church, 31 Peria Road Matamata, on Tuesday 21st July 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a time of refreshments to catch up with the family. Rather than flowers, Lydia's wish was for donations to Pohlen Hospital, which can be donated online at www. pohlen.co.nz Communications for the family c/- Kathy Lenggenhager, 882 Tower Rd, RD1, Matamata 3471. Broadway Funeral Home (Matamata) FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020