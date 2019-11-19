|
HUTT, Lyall Joseph. Regt 1 No 8417 P.O.M.E RNZN Passed away peacefully at home on the 16th of November 2019 aged 71. Dearly loved partner of Trish, loved son of Jos and Golly, loved Dad of Stuart and Jamie, and granddad to Jacob. Loved brother of Jan, Marcia, Gillian and Carolyn, loved brother-in-law of Hoot and Bryce. A Celebration of Lyall's life will be held at 11am on Tuesday the 19th of November 2019 at The Opotiki RSA, St John Street, Opotiki, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019