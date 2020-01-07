|
|
|
DUNN, Lyall John (Lou). Peacefully at home in the presence of family on January 6, 2020. Loved husband of Adele. Loved Dad and father in law of Jo and Dean, Krys and Alan, Geoff, also Leigh. Loved brother of Ross and Jocelyn, Buster (deceased) and Shirley. A much loved Poppy of Sam and Cat and his seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A special thanks to Dr Chris McKnight and the team at Ohope Medical Centre and his personal caregiver John for their care and compassion. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects to Lou at his home 138/2 Ocean Road, Ohope on Wednesday 8 January anytime between 10am and 3pm. A private cremation will follow. Communications please to the Dunn family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020