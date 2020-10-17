Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St George and St John
Domain Road
Whakatane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyall HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyall Jack (Jack) HILL

Add a Memory
Lyall Jack (Jack) HILL Notice
HILL, Lyall Jack (Jack). On Thursday 15th October 2020, peacefully at home in his 90th year. Much loved husband of Hazel, and the late Merle. Much loved and cherished father, father in law and Poppa of Cameron and Steph, Toby and Catriona, Spencer and Rita, Callum, Ella and Nathaniel, and Roanna. Loved Jack and Poppajack of Bron and Dave, Emily and Jane, Jeff and Claudia, Gabriella and Alejandro, Liz and Chris, Holly and Sarah, Pam and Steve, Liam and Samantha. A celebration of Jack's life will be held in the church of St George and St John, Domain Road, Whakatane on Monday 19th October at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Hill family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyall's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -