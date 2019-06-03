Home

KESHAV, Luxshmi Lukhy. Born February 3, 1941. Passed away on May 31, 2019. Passed away suddenly at Auckland City Hospital, aged 78 years. Much loved wife of the late Amratbhai Keshav. Treasured mother of Hemlata, Maihendra and Suresh, grandmother to Vimal and Krishan. "We will miss you Baa" Loving sister of late Ramanbhai, Indubhai, late Johnny, Damayanti and Victor (Babu). Service to be held Wednesday 5 June, 11a.m. Manukau Memorial Gardens, 357 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Johns Ambulance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019
