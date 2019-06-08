Home

MALBY, Lurline Mary (formerly Johnson) (nee Dobbs). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital 5 June 2019 after a short illness, aged 97. Late of Raglan. Loved wife of the late Cyril Malby and the late Allan Johnson. Loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Andrew (Andy) and Jocelyn Johnson (Hamilton), Yvonne and Jim Barr (Whangamata). Loved Nana of Natalie Parker (Hamilton) Michael and Sarah Barr (Hamilton) Kevin and Hilary Johnson (UK). Loved Great Nana of Connor, Kyle and Jordyn Parker, Megan and James Barr, Abigail and Nicholas Johnson (UK). Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Thank you to Mum's home carers Tracey and Mandy, Dr Mike Loten and West Coast Health Clinic, Raglan, Waikato Hospital Staff and the Pallative Care Team. In keeping with Lurline's wishes a private cremation will take place. All communications please to Yvonne and Jim Barr, 322 Sylvia Road, Whangamata 3620.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
