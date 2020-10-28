Home

Lurene (Atkinson) LINDSAY


1941 - 2020
Lurene (Atkinson) LINDSAY Notice
LINDSAY, Lurene (Lulu) (nee Atkinson). Born March 04, 1941. Passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Northhaven Hospital, Red Beach, Auckland, aged 79 years. Loving wife of Graeme, loving mum and mother-in-law of Rolland and Susan; Tanya and Murray. Loved grandmother of Molly (Angel), Elliott, Paige and Charlie. Will be missed terribly. Now with her Mum and Molly. In keeping with her wishes no service will be held. Our family wish to express our thanks to the staff of the Weiti Wing at Northhaven Hospital for the wonderful care of our Mum and Nana. All messages to the Lindsay Family C/- PO Box 220, Orewa, 0946.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
