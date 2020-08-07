Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
Lulezim (Louis) POGONI

Lulezim (Louis) POGONI Notice
POGONI, Lulezim (Louis). On 5th August 2020, peacefully at Bupa Beachaven Care Home, having recently celebrated his 89th birthday. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Peter and Keiko, Kim and Susan, Louise and Allan, Michelle and Peter, Alicia and Vance and Leon and Tupou. Much loved grandfather of Emi, Yuki, Miki, Sho, Jerry, Tess, Karla, Janelle, Natasha, Simone, Jessica, Alexander, Mario, Eva, Deougsoo, Anna and Moana. Great-grandfather to several more. Devoted to the rag trade, a proud Kiwi and a great friend to many. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Monday 10th August at 12:30pm, followed by private cremation. To receive a link to the webcast of the service, and for all communications, please email [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2020
