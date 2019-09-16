Home

GERALD, Luke Christophers (Ged). 28 November 1960 to 13 September 2019. Second son of John and the late Nancy Christophers. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Paul and Moya, Vicky and Kris, Sarah and Toine, Rebecca and David and Matthew d.2014. Loved uncle of Josh, Hamish, Hannah, Rachel, Kelsey, Jordan, Jared, Phoebe, Christopher, Annie and Benji, their partners and children, and loved friend of many. Ged's farewell will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne on Wednesday 18th Sept at 1pm followed by Private Cremation. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
