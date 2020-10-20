|
TUFALA, Lui. On Saturday 17 October 2020. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, aged 76 Years. Beloved Son of Tufala Pakau and Ivoga Visesio Dearly loved husband of Pesega. Much loved father and father in-law of John Suega and Jacqui, Ivoga, Gasolo, Francis, Rimoni, Sosetene and Fili, Lui, Yvonne and Darren, Jeff and Naphier, and (Late) David. Loving grandpa Maryanne, Gaby, Isaiah, Louise, Melania, (Late)Talafau-Alo, Rhys, (Late) Kutori, Stevie, (Late) Sosetene jnr, Zavier, DJ, Lepeka, and Great Grandfather to Aria. A Family Service will be held in the Grey Lynn Presbyterian Church, 487 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland on Thursday 22 October 2020 at 6:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Holy Cross Catholic Parish, 22 Carruth Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland at 10.30am, followed by the burial in the new area of Mangere Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020