BROWNE, Lucy Patricia n?e Ireland. Born Pungaere, 22 September 1931. Died peacefully 11 February 2020 at Selwyn Oaks, Papakura. Loved wife of Ken "Brownie" (deceased) and loved Mum of Patricia and Gordon and Jeanine and Roly. Loving and tolerant "Loosy" to Tim and "Dog". Heartfelt Thanks to Mums nephew Thomas (Boss) for your special care and support of your beloved Aunt. Lucy will be missed by her extended family and lovely friends. We cannot thank the angelic team at Selwyn Oaks for their beautiful care of Mum, and HH2 for their loving friendship and kindness to Lucy. In accordance with Lucy's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. "A violet by a mossy stone, Half hidden from the eye! Fair as a star, when only one is shining in the sky." Mum is now out in her garden feeding the birds and quietly enjoying her plants at peace. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services,15 East Street, Papakura, 2210
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020