WATSON, Lucy Elvira (nee MacDonald). Passed away peacefully with family present at St. Andrew's Village on 19 June, aged 91 years. Wife of the late Rex. Beloved Mother of Jennifer, the late Dianne, Barbara, Douglas and Allison. Loved Mother-in-law of Paul, Richard, Allan, Tarney and Steve. Cherished Nana of Matthew, James, Joanne, Jeffrey, Andrew, Michael, Katie and Peter and Great Nana to Maya, Mason, Sebastian, Anton, Jade, Amber and Ruby. Lucy will be sadly missed by all. A service to celebrate Lucy's life will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 26 June at 11.30 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
