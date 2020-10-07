|
LUCAS, Lucy Ellen (nee Turner). On October 1 2020 peacefully at Hetherington House, Waihi. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Dearly loved mother and mother in- law of Katherine, Carolyn and Alan. Much loved nana of 6 and great nana of 6. Lucy will be sadly missed. A service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Lucy's life will be held at St. James Presbyterian Church, Moresby Ave, Waihi on Friday October 9th at 1pm to be followed by private cremation. Communication to the Lucas family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi, 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020