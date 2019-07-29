|
TATE, Lucy Dorothy. On 25th July 2019 our dearly Loved Mum Passed away peacefully at Warkworth Hospital, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late John of 46 years. Much loved Mum and Mother in Law to John and Evelyn, Carolyn and Ken, Shirley and Lenny (Deceased) and Ronald (Deceased), beloved Nana to Ronald and Larnie, Jason and Jen, Daniel and Abbie, Shannon, Amy, Glen and Rebecca and Great Nana to Barnaby, Stewart and wee Valerie. You are now at peace Mum, back with Dad and Ronald. The Family wishes to thank the caring staff at Warkworth Hospital where Mum spent the last 21 months after her accident. A service will be held at the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 2pm followed by cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2019