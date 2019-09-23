|
ALLEN, Lucille Anne (nee Scarlett). Passed away on 20th September 2019 in her 77th year, at North Shore Hospital with her husband Tom by her side. Loving mother to Maree and Nicholas, and mother in law to Ronaldo and Kelly. Adored nanny to Aisling, Yemaya and Thomas. 'Taken too soon, we will miss you' A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 25th September at 12.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019