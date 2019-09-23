Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Anne (Scarlett) ALLEN

Add a Memory
Lucille Anne (Scarlett) ALLEN Notice
ALLEN, Lucille Anne (nee Scarlett). Passed away on 20th September 2019 in her 77th year, at North Shore Hospital with her husband Tom by her side. Loving mother to Maree and Nicholas, and mother in law to Ronaldo and Kelly. Adored nanny to Aisling, Yemaya and Thomas. 'Taken too soon, we will miss you' A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 25th September at 12.30pm, followed by a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.