|
|
|
FOREMAN, Louise Nancy (n?e Percy). On 30th September Louise sadly passed away after a brave and courageous battle with cancer aged 57 years. Much loved wife and soul mate of Trevor, greatly missed by her precious children Sam, Matt and Ellie, and their partners. Nana Loulou of Blake. Special only daughter of Glenis and the late Barry. Loved sister of Craig, sister- in-law of Sarah, David, Alison, Anne and Caroline and special Aunty to Chloe and Parker. Much admired and dear friend to many. Louise was an inspiration to all that knew her and will be so sadly missed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Louises life will be held in approximately 2 weeks, date to be notified. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Talk Peach Gynaecological Cancer Awareness, or Mercy Hospice. All communications to Davis Funerals- Mt Eden. P.O Box 56013, Mt Eden, Auckland 1446. Ph 638-9026
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020