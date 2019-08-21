Home

Louise Margaret (Heaps) GRAY

GRAY, Louise Margaret. (nee Heaps). Passed away suddenly, surrounded by her family on Sunday 18 August 2019, Aged 64 years. Treasured wife of Tony and deeply loved Mum to Antony. Much loved sister and sister in law of Maurice and Pauline Heaps, Liz and Bob Spence, Pam Sutherland, Chris Gray - Kirk and Tony Kirk, Marilyn Te Paa, Janice and Graham Berry, and Phil and Maureen Gray. Loved by her nieces and nephews. A service for Louise will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Saturday 24 August 2019, at 1 pm and followed by a private cremation. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nzor mailed to the Gray family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
