Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise OUWEHAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Everrina (Lucy) OUWEHAND

Add a Memory
Louise Everrina (Lucy) OUWEHAND Notice
OUWEHAND, Louise Everrina (Lucy). On Wednesday 14th October 2020, peacefully at Mary Shapley Care Home, Whakatane surrounded by family aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Cor for 61 years. Loved mother and mother inlaw of Trudy and Darryl Howard, Ko and Ruth Ouwehand, Afra and the late Chris Clark. Cherished Oma of Ethan and Sam, Danyon and Alisha, Holly and Mark, Chelsea and Heath, Vanessa, Josh and Anna, Bradley and Alexandra. Cherished great Oma of twins Madison and Levi. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Lucy will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Monday 19th October at 11am. Communications please to the Ouwehand Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane 3159 or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -