OUWEHAND, Louise Everrina (Lucy). On Wednesday 14th October 2020, peacefully at Mary Shapley Care Home, Whakatane surrounded by family aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Cor for 61 years. Loved mother and mother inlaw of Trudy and Darryl Howard, Ko and Ruth Ouwehand, Afra and the late Chris Clark. Cherished Oma of Ethan and Sam, Danyon and Alisha, Holly and Mark, Chelsea and Heath, Vanessa, Josh and Anna, Bradley and Alexandra. Cherished great Oma of twins Madison and Levi. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Lucy will be held in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Monday 19th October at 11am. Communications please to the Ouwehand Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane 3159 or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020