ROTA, Louisa Virginia. 2 May 1975 - 10 February 2019. Dearly loved Daughter, Mum, Nanny Lou, Niece, Aunty, Cousin and dear Friend. We are sending a Dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wings, be careful when you open it, it's filled with beautiful things. One of them being a Million kisses wrapped up in a Million Hugs to say how much we miss and love you. We hold you close to our hearts and there you'll remain in Gods care to walk with us in spirit during our lifetime until we meet again. Moe mai ra, e te rangimare, kai ora rawa atu koe, moe maira, whakahirahira moe mai ra, Louisa moe mai ra.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020