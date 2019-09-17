Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for Louisa MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louisa Alice (Nixon) MORRISON

Add a Memory
Louisa Alice (Nixon) MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Louisa Alice (nee Nixon). Reg # 809052 WRAAC Passed away valiantly after a rich and full life of 97 yrs on September 14, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. Beloved Mum and Mother in law to Maree, Bruce and Teresa, Claire and Chris; loved and loving Grandmother to Lisa, Kate, Jane, Louise, Nick and Erica; and loved great-grandmother to Adriana, Reggie, Sebastian and Henry. May she rest in peace. Louisa's family would like to thank the staff at Lady Allum (Kowhai Unit) and The Sands, who supported her in such a caring way. A requiem mass will be celebrated at St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Milford, Wednesday 18 September 2019 at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louisa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.