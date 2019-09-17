|
MORRISON, Louisa Alice (nee Nixon). Reg # 809052 WRAAC Passed away valiantly after a rich and full life of 97 yrs on September 14, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. Beloved Mum and Mother in law to Maree, Bruce and Teresa, Claire and Chris; loved and loving Grandmother to Lisa, Kate, Jane, Louise, Nick and Erica; and loved great-grandmother to Adriana, Reggie, Sebastian and Henry. May she rest in peace. Louisa's family would like to thank the staff at Lady Allum (Kowhai Unit) and The Sands, who supported her in such a caring way. A requiem mass will be celebrated at St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Milford, Wednesday 18 September 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019