BASKIVILLE, Louis William (Lou). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 10th October 2019 following a short battle with cancer. Lou was 65 years old. Loving husband and soul mate of Marilyn. Loved and adored Dad of Shane and Justine. Loved and respected father in law of Kylie and Andrew. Darling Poppa of Luca, Cade, Angel and Jasmine (yet to be born). Beloved brother of Faith and Mervyn, Sandra and Warren, Gary and Judy and their families. A funeral service to celebrate Lou's life will be held on Monday 14th October 2019 at 2.00pm in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019